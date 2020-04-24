Dr. Diaz released from federal prison amid coronavirus concerns

“We have to move with dispatch in using home confinement, where appropriate, to move vulnerable inmates out of these institutions. …[Y]ou should include [the review for release of all at-risk inmates—not only those who were previously eligible for transfer. For all inmates whom you deem suitable candidates for home confinement, you are directed to immediately process them for transfer and then immediately transfer them following a 14- day quarantine at an appropriate BOP facility, or, in appropriate cases subject to your case-by-case discretion, in the residence to which the inmate is being transferred. …I also recognize that BOP has limited resources to monitor inmates on home confinement and that the U.S. Probation Office is unable to monitor large numbers of inmates in the community. I therefore authorize BOP to transfer inmates to home confinement even if electronic monitoring is not available, so long as BOP determines in every such instance that doing so is appropriate and consistent with our obligation to protect public safety. Given the speed with which this disease has spread through the general public, it is clear that time is of the essence."