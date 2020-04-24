Dr. Diaz released from federal prison amid coronavirus concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WLOX) - Longtime Biloxi doctor Albert Diaz was released from a federal prison in Alabama this week.
Dr. Albert Diaz, now 80 years old, was serving three-and-half years after being convicted in March 2018 in a multi-million dollar scheme that included committing fraud, falsifying records to cover up his crimes, and distributing the sedative, ketamine.
Diaz was released from the minimum security prison at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery Thursday afternoon. His son, Dr. Michael Diaz, began petitioning the court in March for his father’s release.
A Motion for Compassionate Release Order signed by Judge Keith Starrett says Diaz is being allowed to continue his sentence at home due to his age and health as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to be reported.
That order notes that the fact that Diaz has not finished his sentence is “no longer relevant” following an April 3 memorandum from U.S. Attorney General Barr declaring emergency conditions and ordering all at-risk inmates be released.
That notice from Barr, according to the court order, states:
“We have to move with dispatch in using home confinement, where appropriate, to move vulnerable inmates out of these institutions. …[Y]ou should include [the review for release of all at-risk inmates—not only those who were previously eligible for transfer. For all inmates whom you deem suitable candidates for home confinement, you are directed to immediately process them for transfer and then immediately transfer them following a 14- day quarantine at an appropriate BOP facility, or, in appropriate cases subject to your case-by-case discretion, in the residence to which the inmate is being transferred. …I also recognize that BOP has limited resources to monitor inmates on home confinement and that the U.S. Probation Office is unable to monitor large numbers of inmates in the community. I therefore authorize BOP to transfer inmates to home confinement even if electronic monitoring is not available, so long as BOP determines in every such instance that doing so is appropriate and consistent with our obligation to protect public safety. Given the speed with which this disease has spread through the general public, it is clear that time is of the essence."
Over 233 other federal prisons have also been released under Compassionate Release Orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.