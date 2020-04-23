Tornado Watch in effect

A Tornado Watch is in effect. Conditions remain favorable for tornadoes and severe weather. A watch means that warnings may be issued. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. A few tornadoes, hail up to the size of ping pong balls, and thunderstorm wind gusts up to 70mph will all be possible with any severe storms today. Breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially before noon. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe. Chances for rain will decrease later tonight as a cool front passes. Then, by Friday, our pattern turns drier.