‘Straight Outta Compton’ star arrested on the Coast for weapons, drugs

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - An actor best known for his starring role in the biopic “Straight Outta Compton” is now facing charges in South Mississippi.
Jason Antonio Mitchell, who played rapper Eazy-E in the hit film, was arrested in Harrison County on Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop.
Mitchell, who lives in New Orleans, was stopped at 10:30 a.m. in his GMC Yukon near the 37-mile marker on Interstate 10 in Gulfport, about a mile west of the Lorraine-Cowan Road exit.
Authorities say a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of individually wrapped packages of marijuana totaling approximately two pounds. Individual bags containing 1,300 MDMA pills, or ecstasy, were also found.
A Glock 9mm pistol with extended magazines and an AK-47 were also found in the vehicle, said authorities.
The amount of the drugs and the way it was packaged indicated a mid-level drug operation, said Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies quickly discovered through a criminal records inquiry that Mitchell is a convicted felon and was unlawfully in possession of the weapons.
Mitchell is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute for the marijuana and MDMA, as well as two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon for the guns.
He is currently being held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000.00 surety bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain.
Mitchell is best known for his lead role in the biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” where he portrayed rapper Eazy-E from the group N.W.A.
The film follows the the rise to fame of N.W.A. and its members Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and Dr. Dre.
