‘No business is worth your life:’ Waveland hairstylist decides to put safety before profits

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - With the state's shelter in place order set to expire on Monday, many business owners are already making plans to reopen their doors.
One Waveland hairstylist is taking a different approach. She’s waiting until she feels its completely safe to reopen, even if it puts her business at risk.
Constance St. Julien-Mims misses being at Unique Transitions Training Center, her salon and beauty school.
She’s anxious to flip the closed sign to open, but she said that may not happen anytime soon, not even once state restrictions are lifted.
Even though she said she’s lost three sources of income by closing her doors, she feels right now just isn’t the right time to reopen.
“With my health issues and I know the numbers haven’t changed, and I’m sitting there, and now the government says I’ve got to open, and now I’ve got all these bill collectors, everybody coming and me saying well, the governor says you can be open, but my health says no. I can’t put my life in danger because you want to get the economy back to where it should be with no consideration for me as a person," she said.
“No business is worth your life.”
She knows her decision may close her doors for good, but she said while there are some businesses that can safely reopen and practice social distancing, hers isn’t one of them.
“It’s a big difference from the amount of time that I’m exposed to someone than the time that someone actually passes something from one person to the other and wipes their hands,” St. Julien-Mims said.
She pleads for state leaders to offer help to those in her situation.
“If you don’t want us spreading it, then give us some relief so that we can stay in our homes, but don’t expect us to stay in our homes and not be able to feed our babies.”
And her plea to others is to put off that haircut for a bit longer and stay home.
“Put on a hat, wear a wig, do whatever you do, but let’s get through it,” she said.
St. Julien-Mims said she’s especially concerned because the first coronavirus related death in Mississippi was a barber from Hancock County, a man she knew well in the community.
