‘Mr. Air Traffic Control’ turns 100 years young

“I was the last of the warrant officers of the Air Force,” Herbert said. “My last assignment was at Keesler where I was a training officer. After 30 years of the Air Force, I decided that was enough, and I got out. One night I ran into the commander of the air traffic control school there, and he asked me ‘why don’t you come back? You were in Vietnam, you understand the Vietnamese and we’re gonna start training Vietnamese officers, and so I ended up back for another 20 years."