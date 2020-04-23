More Coast clinics offering COVID-19 antibody tests with quick results

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Doctors can finally use rapid antibody tests they’ve had for weeks.
That is because seven Coast clinics have teamed up with local labs to process the tests.
“For weeks, we’ve been trying to stay ahead of this virus and feeling like we’ve been losing the race, so this is a big step towards us catching up,” said Dr. George Loukatos, owner of Alpha Urgent Care.
Patients can come to either of their locations and have their blood drawn. It will be sent to a lab in Gulfport, and results will be available in a matter of hours. The test actually returns the results in 15 minutes, but the FDA requires the results to be verified by a high-complexity lab.
“Because this is so new in what we’re doing, the FDA and the CDC was saying, look put this in the hands of the labs that can monitor this, get the data, do it right, cross-reference it, QC it and all the things that we do,” said Jay Simpson of Jare Wellness. They have teamed up with WellCare Lab to create a facility dedicated to processing the COVID-19 antibody tests. The lab is CLIA and COLA certified.
“We’ve been pursuing this for weeks, we’ve been real aggressive," Loukatos said. "We want to make sure that we’re offering cutting edge treatment and diagnosis to the people on the Coast.”
“The antibody test, I feel, and this is just my opinion, will be a huge factor in understanding what this virus has done to us,” Simpson said.
The test will tell you if you have antibodies in your blood that indicate that you either have the virus now or if you have already been exposed to it and recovered.
The potential to know whether you may have an immunity to coronavirus, politicians believe, will be a key factor in allowing business to return to a normal pattern.
“We’ll see how the CDC recommends we use this information as we start to re-open,” Loukatos said. “But it is part of the information we will need to start getting things back open again”
That is the assumption politicians are going on, but Loukatos points out that “it’s important to know that we don’t know that with COVID-19, how long that immunity will last, and to what degree you are immune.”
The data the tests reveal will be sent to the state health department and to federal agencies to help decide how fast the economy can be re-opened.
The following clinics are offering the rapid antibody test:
