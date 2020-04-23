More Coast clinics offering COVID-19 antibody tests with quick results

“Because this is so new in what we’re doing, the FDA and the CDC was saying, look put this in the hands of the labs that can monitor this, get the data, do it right, cross-reference it, QC it and all the things that we do,” said Jay Simpson of Jare Wellness. They have teamed up with WellCare Lab to create a facility dedicated to processing the COVID-19 antibody tests. The lab is CLIA and COLA certified.