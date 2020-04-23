Manhunt underway in Franklin Creek after pursuit spills over Alabama state line

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A search is underway in the Franklin Creek community of Jackson County after two suspects allegedly fled from authorities in Alabama.
The suspects - a man and woman - fled from deputies in Mobile County, crossing the state line into Mississippi, said authorities. The vehicle they were traveling in came to a stop just north of the Franklin Creek exit off I-10, where both suspects attempted to then flee on foot.
Authorities say the woman was taken into custody shortly after the vehicle came to a stop. The man fled into the woods.
A search is now underway around the intersection of Independence Road and Franklin Creek Road.
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, have deputies and canines searching the area.
It’s unclear why Mobile deputies were pursuing the couple or what charges they will face.
No description or photo has been provided by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at this time. We will update this story as we receive additional information.
