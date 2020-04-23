Jackson County district announces 2020 high school graduation plans

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School District has announced graduation plans for the Class of 2020, with contingencies in place for whether the shelter-in-place order is still in effect or lifted.
Each of the three high schools in the district will hold a traditional graduation ceremony to the extent possible while maintaining compliance with state and local social distancing directives.
“We want to plan graduation ceremonies that adequately recognize our students for their hard work and accomplishments," said Superintendent John Strycker.
If the shelter-in-place order is lifted by the June graduation dates, the ceremonies will be held in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. If the order is still in effect, the ceremonies will be held in each high school’s football stadium. See the chart below for specific dates and times.
District officials will make an announcement by May 27 as to which graduation plan will be selected. The number of guests allowed to attend the ceremonies will depend on state and local social distancing restrictions and will be announced by May 27.
Anyone with questions regarding graduation can contact the individual high school Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.