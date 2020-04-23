Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says coach Sean Payton informed players on Wednesday that they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp. Loomis says the club will remain in regular communication with players in the meantime. But Loomis also says the team wants players to focus on their health and that of their families. Loomis says he's not sure if training camps will open on time but has faith that Saints players will show up in shape.
UNDATED (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the most intriguing player in the NFL draft. On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Dane Brugler from The Athletic breaks down the upside and the risk of drafting Tagovailoa and which teams might be ready to call his name. Also joining the AP’s Ralph Russo is new Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, who recruited Tagovailoa to Alabama.