Gulfport seniors say ‘last goodbye’ with socially distant parade
Gulfport High seniors paraded past the school this week in a show of support for the Class of 2020. (Source: Gulfport School District)
By WLOX Staff | April 23, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 8:50 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seniors at Gulfport High paraded past their soon-to-be alma mater Wednesday.

The parade was held by students to show supports for the Class of 2020, who have quite a different senior year experience than they had hoped for.

With in-person classes canceled for the rest of the school year and plans for a virtual graduation announced, the seniors just wanted to do something special to celebrate their hard work and to say thanks to those who helped them get to this point.

“We kind of just wanted to come up with something that was maybe a last goodbye because with the whole unpredictable graduation situation, we didn’t really know when it would be the last time to see each other, and our teachers and administrators," said Gulfport High senior Bailey Wedgeworth. "So we just kind of threw something together really quick, posted it on Facebook and Snapchat, and it ended up being really big.”

Bailey said nearly 200 students participated in the parade and around 100 people came out to cheer on the senior class.

Gulfport seniors will receive their diplomas individually at an appointed time. Video of each of the seniors will then be put together and aired online on May 27. For more information on the specifics of the Gulfport High graduation, click HERE.

