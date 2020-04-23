George Co. residents asked to stay off the roads as storms leave trail of damage

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Early morning storms in George County are leaving a trail of debris and damage throughout the area, causing county leaders to tell residents to stay off the roads right now.
George County Community Development Director Ken Flanagan told WLOX there is “tons of damage” throughout the county, mostly in the Benndale and Central communities.
Debris is covering all of the major roadways throughout the county, he said, making it dangerous for anyone to be out right now.
“The damage appears to be a combination of wind, water, and possible tornadoes,” said Flanagan.
There are reports of damage to homes and multiple mobile homes have flipped throughout the county, he said.
Viewers have reached out to WLOX reporting trees and power lines down. We also have reports of flooding in Stone County.
We will update this story as we continue to learn more.
