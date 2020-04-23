Gautier business reopens after three-week closure

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Another business is opening up after a long shutdown over COVID-19 concerns.
New York Pizza in Gautier, which has been in business since 1997, is now offering curbside service.
It’s been a long 3 1/2 weeks for the business to be closed. While the owners are still skeptical of the future, they said it’s a first step in the right direction.
Thursday was the grand reopening day for the long-time Jackson County restaurant.
“My business means everything to me and my family,” said Zach Lebhart, who owns the business with his wife Linda. “We’re very proud to be in the city of Gautier, and we’re just excited to get back to it. We don’t want to stay away any longer than we have to.”
While business is just curbside only for right now, New York Pizza still has a full menu.
The Lebharts have already had one employee come back, and they’re hoping for a few more to return in the next week.
“I watch the news and read the news every day just like everybody else,” Lebhart said. “I hope that we make the right decisions with opening up, not too soon, and everybody does what they’re supposed to do so all this can get behind us.”
New York Pizza in Gautier is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
