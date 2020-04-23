Fab Lab manager opens virtual doors on STEM education

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - When Jackson County Fab Lab manager Scott Beebe isn’t making things, he’s breaking ground in STEM education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s getting the attention of Gov. Tate Reeves and educators throughout the country
He has created a new pilot program that could - if necessary - replace its traditional summer camps.
The summer camps that the Fab Lab relies so heavily on for funding are in jeopardy, and that’s why it’s so important to have these virtual summer camps as well as support from its major sponsors.
“These businesses that step up and give us these funds to allow us to do this summer are keeping us afloat,” Beebe said.
The week-long camps operate about three hours each day and teach virtual robotics, video game coding, 3D design and electronics.
Beebe said they have caught fire.
“If you know anything about kids and education, keeping kids engaged for 40 minutes is a challenge,” he said from his makeshift workspace in his dining room. “These kids are coming in every day a half hour before we start, and they’re wanting to stay an hour after we leave.”
Beebe has 10 graduating seniors helping teach, including his son, Scott Beebe Junior.
“It just kind of feels like I’m my robotics team because I’m the same age as all the kids I’m teaching,” he said. “So, it feels like I’m more working with them, not teaching them.”
Now, the Fab Lab’s efforts at making personal protective equipment for health care workers as well as the virtual summer camp project are getting statewide acknowledgment.
Beebe spoke during Gov. Tate Reeve’s media update on Thursday.
“The exposure that this is going to give, by having this being statewide, everybody seeing it, I’m just hoping people step up, reach out if they need help,” Beebe said. “I’ll share everything. I steal everything anyway, so I have no problem giving it away.”
If you want to know more about the virtual summer camps and how to sign up, you can visit the Fab Lab’s website or its Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.