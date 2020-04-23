Biloxi High School announces 2020 graduation plan

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi High School’s Class of 2020 will get to celebrate in a traditional graduation ceremony next month, but they’ll do it in nine different groups over the course of three days.
Thursday, the school district announced a plan that allows 40 families at a time to gather at the high school sports arena. These mini-graduation sessions will be recorded and edited into a single ceremony, which will be provided to all graduates for free.
“This plan keeps graduation as traditional as possible while maintaining proper social distancing for safety,” BHS Principal Teresa Martin said. “Graduation is an enormous milestone for all students and we are striving to maintain the honor of this event. We will do everything in our power to make this graduation as wonderful as possible to recognize the amazing Class of 2020.”
Here are the specifics of how the graduation plan will work:
- Graduation will be broken into nine sessions with approximately 40 students graduating per session. A professional videographer will film all sessions and compile them into a single ceremony that will be provided at no charge to all graduates.
- Ceremonies will be held in the Biloxi High School Sports Arena where 40 families can safely space out in the bleachers. Each graduate may bring no more than six immediate family members. Graduates will be safely spaced out in seating along the arena floor.
- The ceremony will follow traditional sequencing with opening remarks, salutatorian speech, valedictorian speech, presentation of diplomas, students walking the stage, closing remarks, and the singing of the alma mater (speeches will only be given during the first session, but will be included in the video). Senior awards and recognition will be incorporated into the graduation ceremony.
- As each graduate crosses the stage, their image, scholarship offerings, and awards will be displayed on a screen behind the stage (awards and scholarships will not be verbally announced).
- At the conclusion of each session, graduates will have the opportunity to go to the BHS courtyard to ring the bell, a tradition that BHS students have celebrated for many years. Gloves and sanitizer will be available.
- Families will also have the opportunity to visit the BHS practice gym where a professional photographer will be available to take pictures of graduates and families.
- At the conclusion of each session, crews will properly sanitize the facilities to prepare for the next set of graduates.
The schedule for the ceremonies will be spread out across three days so that all sessions can be in the evening in an effort to accommodate family work schedules.
Monday May 18 - Sessions at 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM, & 7:00 PM
Tuesday May 19 - Sessions at 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM, & 7:00 PM
Wednesday May 20 - Sessions at 5:00 PM, 6:00 PM, & 7:00 PM
Once details have been arranged, graduates will be notified of their assigned graduation session. Of course, the graduation plan could still change based on the safety and health guidelines in place at the time of the ceremonies.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.