Bakeries fight to stay open, offering unique specials, virtual classes and more
By Tristan Ruppert | April 23, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 7:24 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Facing the possibility of failure, many small businesses are still fighting to survive the pandemic.

Bakeries that were bustling just weeks ago are now having trouble drawing in customers, despite many offering curbside service and custom orders.

We are technically closed at this time, but are still taking a limited number of orders as supplies become available....

“There is no making this up. There is only so many days a year,” said Jennifer Noble. Noble is the owner of Cheeky Monkey Bakery in Biloxi.

With events and order cancellations happening every day, Cheeky Monkey and other small, locally-owned bakeries are struggling to recoup their losses.

Need to place an order? Email us at simon@cheekymonkeycakes.com to place your order for Friday or Saturday pickup. Limited availability (due to limited supplies). #supportsmallbusiness #staysafe #stayhealthy #staycheeky #cheekymonkeyms

“Well the amount of cancellations and postponements who have not rescheduled is over $25,000 at this time," said Noble. “And that is excruciatingly painful for a business of my size."

Because of the sheer number of cancellations and lack of immediate opportunity, some bakeries are forced to get creative.

Cheeky Monkey is thinking outside of the box to try and draw in customers, offering specials to purchase yummy desserts for healthcare heroes and first responders.

Lots of cupcakes going out today to our Heroes from you!!! Thank you so much to everyone who has participated in our...

Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach is also feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to their delicious desserts and over-the-top milk shakes, they are now offering family meals once a week in an effort to bring in business.

Dolce is also offering date night kits and virtual classes.

Dolce Café is back this week with another scrumptious dinner! Pick up will be 4/24 Dolce Café from 3:00 - 5:30. Order online at dolcebakes.net/shop Phyllis Skinner, this one's for you! :-)

“We have put our heads together and tried to come up with a creative way for our customers to still be able to interact with us," said Brooke Rester, co-owner of Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach. “So this weekend we are actually offering our first virtual class.”

BIG NEWS!! BIG NEWS!! VIRTUAL CLASSES! Bummed because you haven't been able to get out of the house for our classes at...

The Rester’s first class will focus on teaching customers how to cook macarons.

At French Kiss Pastries in downtown Ocean Springs, they are still filling to-go orders and custom orders, even offering cupcake kits for children.

Need a fun and easy project for the kids to do while they are out of school. Preorder to pick up this cupcake kit. Kit...

“We were rolling along in March and hearing about this virus here and there around Christmas time or January. Never once in my mind did I think it was going to disrupt life as we know it,” said William Rester, who co-owns Dolce with his wife Brooke.

That disruption is now eliciting fear for what the future holds.

“I am very concerned for not only my business but my friends businesses, as well,” said Noble.

Other problems hitting bakeries include a shortage of baking supplies and the long wait for programs that can assist them with funding.

