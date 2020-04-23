Bakeries fight to stay open, offering unique specials, virtual classes and more

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Facing the possibility of failure, many small businesses are still fighting to survive the pandemic.
Bakeries that were bustling just weeks ago are now having trouble drawing in customers, despite many offering curbside service and custom orders.
“There is no making this up. There is only so many days a year,” said Jennifer Noble. Noble is the owner of Cheeky Monkey Bakery in Biloxi.
With events and order cancellations happening every day, Cheeky Monkey and other small, locally-owned bakeries are struggling to recoup their losses.
“Well the amount of cancellations and postponements who have not rescheduled is over $25,000 at this time," said Noble. “And that is excruciatingly painful for a business of my size."
Because of the sheer number of cancellations and lack of immediate opportunity, some bakeries are forced to get creative.
Cheeky Monkey is thinking outside of the box to try and draw in customers, offering specials to purchase yummy desserts for healthcare heroes and first responders.
Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach is also feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to their delicious desserts and over-the-top milk shakes, they are now offering family meals once a week in an effort to bring in business.
Dolce is also offering date night kits and virtual classes.
“We have put our heads together and tried to come up with a creative way for our customers to still be able to interact with us," said Brooke Rester, co-owner of Dolce Bakeshop in Long Beach. “So this weekend we are actually offering our first virtual class.”
The Rester’s first class will focus on teaching customers how to cook macarons.
At French Kiss Pastries in downtown Ocean Springs, they are still filling to-go orders and custom orders, even offering cupcake kits for children.
“We were rolling along in March and hearing about this virus here and there around Christmas time or January. Never once in my mind did I think it was going to disrupt life as we know it,” said William Rester, who co-owns Dolce with his wife Brooke.
That disruption is now eliciting fear for what the future holds.
“I am very concerned for not only my business but my friends businesses, as well,” said Noble.
Other problems hitting bakeries include a shortage of baking supplies and the long wait for programs that can assist them with funding.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.