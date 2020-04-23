Arbor Properties sends message of H.O.P.E. to residents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Apartment complexes are stepping up to help their residents feel like family. During this unprecedented time, Arbor Place Property Manager Stephanie Zeunges said helping her staff and residents feel like one big family is more important now than ever. Helping Our People Endure is the message going out to residents living in Arbor Properties all over the southeast.
Zeunges said that her property in Biloxi is pulling out all the stops. Free Kona Ice snow cones, online fitness classes and breakfast cooked Thursday morning by Waffle House, just for her residents, are all part of that message of hope.
“During this crazy time, we want to promote hope for our residents. This is their home. We want to be there for them. Not only that, we want to support our community. We want to make sure that we’re here for, not only local residents but different businesses here, restaurants, things like that. So, we try to do as much as we can," Zeunges said.
That message goes a long way with residents.
“They have taken so much wonderful care of us. Anything we need, we call, we text, Facebook message, anything, they’re right on it. For instance, being here for the Waffle House, yes, that’s great," said seven-year resident Tracey Carroll.
The fun doesn’t stop there. Next week the team at Arbor Place will be delivering door-to-door pizzas to each apartment from Marcos Pizza.
