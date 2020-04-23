Animals recoved from Gulfport apartment fire

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Fire Department responded to a fire at Palm View Apartments on Pass Road Thursday evening.
According to Chief Michael Beyerstedt, crews responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 7:23 p.m. and arrived to find one unit heavily involved in flames.
The resident of the affected unit was found outside when crews arrived. He did suffer from burns and was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Beyerstedt.
Crews were able to put out the fire, keeping the fire and water damage to the single unit. However, adjacent units did receive some smoke damage.
Crews were able to save one dog and two cats; unfortunately, one cat died in the fire.
Beyerstedt said crews determined the fire started in the kitchen when the resident fell asleep while cooking.
