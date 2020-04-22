WATCH: Firefighters work to put out accidental house fire in Harrison Co.; no injuries reported

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A single-story, wood-framed house that caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, caused Kiln-Deslile Rd. in West Harrison County to shut down for over an hour.
Thirteen firefighters and eleven units from the Harrison County Fire Rescue and CRTC (Airport) arrived on the scene, working to put out the fire, according to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
Sullivan said there were no injuries as the residence that burned had been vacant for a while. He said the cause of the fire was from a trash pile that was being burned in the front yard, and it spread due to the high winds, setting the house on fire.
