Warm and breezy today. Severe storms possible on Thursday.

The rest of our Wednesday will be warm and breezy. Highs will be near 80, and winds may gust over 20-25 MPH from the south and southeast. There will be a little more cloud cover this afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening and later tonight. Lows will be in the low 70s.
We have issued an Alert Day for Thursday due to the possibility of strong to severe storms. The best chance for seeing these storms will be from 7 AM through 4 PM. The main risk with these storms will be high wind gusts. An isolated tornado and hail can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Most of the rain will be gone by Thursday night. We’ll be much drier and warm on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.