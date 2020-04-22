‘Virtual Kare’ provided to patients with novel coronavirus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some home health services are still up and running and are even shifting the assistance they provide.
One company called “Kare-In-Home” normally cares for individuals who may need home health, hospice, and even private care. But now, while coronavirus continues to spread, in-home visits have been limited, causing them to promote a new service called “Virtual Kare.”
This extended service helps patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and its mission is accomplished virtually.
“Essentially, what it is— every patient gets an iPad, if you will, they get some blood pressure cuffs, they get a pulse oximeter, which measures oxygen levels, and that’s been extremely important for patients with COVID," said Kare-In-Home president, Chad Blalack.
During the recovery process, the patient keeps track of their oxygen levels and vitals with the tools given, and results are viewed and monitored each day by a nurse in the office.
“Everyone’s had to learn. But all the patients have taken to it really well. They all input their vitals daily, we can keep an eye on them and if I have an issue I’ll call them. And they love the quick interaction that we can give them,” said virtual nurse, Haley Lizana.
The virtual visits and assistance is free of charge. Once a COVID patient is discharged from the hospital, they can ask about home health virtual services.
“There’s no cost. This is not an additional cost to what the home health benefit as a whole. So, this is just something kind of an added level service that we’re providing to help better care for our patients,” Blalack said.
Margie Evans is currently recovering from the coronavirus and expressed that the virtual visits are very helpful during this time.
“Seeing them is so good that I thank God for them because they all have been checking on me from day one, fix or six times a day. Then, we have the nurse that comes out, and she checks on me. She was coming twice a week. Then, she comes once a week,” said Evans.
