Saints season ticketholders from Biloxi to take part in NFL’s Virtual Draft

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “Who dat? We dat!" Those are words the Warner family lives by. Football is a way of life in their home.
Now, Heathe Warner and his family will take their Saints fandom nationwide, participating in the NFL’s Virtual Draft this week.
The Saints hosted a contest, asking all of its superfans to send a video saying why they deserve to “sit in” on the virtual draft. The Warners answered that call and, out of thousands of other fans, they were selected to participate.
The family will set up cameras and get to watch the picks be announced live, and they couldn’t have a more perfect backdrop.
Heathe’s “man cave” is legendary. Covered wall-to-wall in Saints memorabilia with a big screen TV as the focal point, Heathe said the hangout spot is as much for his friends and family as it is for him.
“The man cave that we have setup here is infamously know," he said. "We have people that come here all the time to watch road games and even when we play at home I have people come over and watch the games here while I’m at the Dome.”
The Biloxi residents are longtime Saints season ticket holders. And despite the pandemic having an uncertain future on football, Heathe and his sons are gearing up for the season.
While they won’t be celebrating in Champion Square just yet, the family is excited to cheer on the black-and-gold in any way they can, even if that means doing it from home.
The New Orleans Saints have the 24th selection in the NFL’s draft’s first round. This year’s event was originally set to take place in Las Vegas, but the league was forced to shift its plan.
The draft, which begins Thursday, will run through Saturday. Here is the schedule:
- Thursday, April 23: Round 1 at 7 p.m.
- Friday, April 24: Rounds 2 and 3 at 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 25: Rounds 4 through 7 at 11 a.m.
The Saints have the 24th selection. You can watch the first-round picks at 7 p.m. Thursday on WLOX.
