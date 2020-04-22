Ocean Springs High School seniors petition to delay graduation ceremony

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs High School is set on having a virtual graduation ceremony, but the senior class is still hoping that they can walk across the stage together.
While schools like Pass Christian High are surveying students on graduation plans, that is not the case in Ocean Springs.
“The students didn’t get a say at all in this graduation," said Kaylee Goodwin. "I guess I really just made the petition because I wanted all of our voices to be heard.”
Goodwin is a senior at Ocean Springs High School and made an online petition to delay graduation. At the time of this report, the petition had more than 1,100 signatures.
“It’s a lot of parents. Like I looked back on the list, it’s a lot of parents," Goodwin said. "If you look, like on the comments, it’s a bunch of parents saying like these seniors, and my kid, they deserve to get to walk and stuff like that. It’s kind of heartbreaking.”
Kristen Rushing is the mother of one of Goodwin’s classmates, and she wishes the students would have been included in the decision.
“I just would have liked Ocean Springs School District to have given us the same option, and if this decision that they made is the best, I just hope that they would leave it open," Rushing said. "Maybe we could have a graduation ceremony, maybe in June or July like some of the other school districts is doing.”
Many students are not opposed to having a virtual graduation ceremony; they just want to postpone the date in case a normal ceremony is possible this summer.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.