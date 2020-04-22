Making it through the COVID-19 pandemic one day at a time

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - They are like all of us during this time of isolation and separation, making it through one day at a time.
Kenneth Brewer and Leo Lawrence were out enjoying the outdoors in the front lawn of their home in the Westgate Estates neighborhood in Gautier.
The cool weather gave them an opportunity to take a break from their routine of watching TV and reading the Bible.
“I get to get out, but I haven’t got out because of the virus,” said Kenneth Brewer. “Because I don’t want to catch it.”
Brewer is a caretaker for Lawrence, a 96-year-old World War II veteran who served on transport ships in Europe and Asia.
Lawrence was keeping Brewer entertained. The World War II veteran said that’s what he was put on this earth to do, make people laugh.
Brewer said he had it easy.
“I just sit here and talk to this man to take care of him, and he’s always making me laugh and we have a good time," he said.
Passing their house, siblings Kennedy and Taylor Harris were out on a morning run. It is part of their schedule to get out of the house every morning.
“Our mom made us a schedule, when to do school, when to have social time with each other, when to do chores so we can each have a break from each other,” said 15-year-old Kennedy.
They also pass the time playing board games, and Kennedy gets to play on her phone too.
When asked if the two were getting on each other’s nerves, 10-year-old Taylor replied “Yeaaa.”
Down the road, Charles Mathes was doing a paint job at a discount price for a sick friend.
William Pittman has some health issues keeping him from all the ‘honey-dos’ that his wife wants him to do, so his friend came in to help.
The bonus for Mathes was it got him out of the house for a while.
“As long as we don’t have over 10 people, we’re good,” he said. “I think it’s good because people cannot stay up in the house all the time, but you know, we got to do what we got to do.”
A large truck drove down the street, prompting Brewer to speculate that it was lost.
It gave the two men something else to talk about.
Another minute was gone.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.