Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-EARTH EXPERIMENT
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Coyotes, pumas and goats are wandering around cities, while air across the world is becoming less polluted. Scientists are noticing changes to Earth's environment as millions of people stay home because of the new coronavirus. The planet is becoming wilder and cleaner. Air pollution is down 30% in the northeastern U.S. and 49% in Rome. Sea turtles are nesting better without human interference. Scientists think of this as a grand but unintended experiment that shows how much of a footprint humanity has on the planet.
FIRE RESTRICTIONS-NATIONAL FORESTS
National forests across Arizona impose campfire restrictions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — All six national forests around Arizona are imposing campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the coronavirus outbreak. The restrictions were announced Tuesday by officials for the Southwest Region of the U.S. Forest Service. The regional office based in Albuquerque previously imposed a similar order for national forests in New Mexico. In Arizona, the prohibition applies to the Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Coronado, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto national forests. The campfire prohibition took effect Tuesday and applies through June 30. Agency officials said in a statement they’re taking the step to prevent the drawdown of fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and to reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19.
ROCK THROWING VANDALISM-ARREST
Rock thrower breaks windows at 123-year-old Tucson cathedral
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say a man has been arrested on accusations that he threw rocks that broke stained-glass windows at a 123-year-old cathedral. They say 57-year-old Steven Henry Trejo also is accused of vandalizing windows of parked cars and at a Tucson apartment complex. Police say Trejo was arrested Monday night after the rock-throwing incidents. Diocese of Tucson officials say they’re trying to get damage repair estimates. They say the stained-glass windows affected were on both the north and south sides of St. Augustine Cathedral. Diocese officials say nearly all of the windows were made in 1897, the same year the cathedral was built.
COUPLE ARRESTED-MULTIPLE CHARGES
Phoenix couple facing multiple felony charges in Cottonwood
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix couple is facing felony charges in Cottonwood after allegedly being found with multiple stolen credit cards. Cottonwood police say 28-year-old James Thomas McCord and 29-year-old Mary Amanda Garner are jailed on suspicion of mail theft, identity theft, vehicle theft, vehicle burglary and drug possession. Police say McCord had numerous credit cards belonging to other people in his wallet. Police got a search warrant for the couple’s motel room and reported finding mail from Phoenix, Sedona and Verde Valley plus methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and evidence allegedly linking them to a recent rash of vehicle burglaries in Cottonwood. The couple also were in possession of a pickup truck reported stolen in Tempe.
ARIZONA LEGISLATURE
Arizona Legislature to pull plug on virus-plagued session
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature are planning to adjourn on May 1 and come back at Gov. Doug Ducey’s call when state finances are more certain. The Legislature has been on temporary recess since mid-March and hoped to return to finish business this month. Republican Rep. T.J. Shope said that the agreement was hashed out between Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers Tuesday morning. The action effectively kills hundreds of bills. But it gives lawmakers time to campaign for the August primary and to see how badly the virus has hit state finances.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
21 new virus deaths reported in Arizona; toll now 208
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 21 additional coronavirus deaths, the most in a day since the outbreak began. The report Tuesday from the state Health Services Department put the number of deaths in Arizona at 208 with at least 5,251 cases. The new data comes as Gov. Doug Ducey is considering when to reopen the economy, which has essentially been shut down since he issued a stay-at-home order on March 30. The order expires late next week, but the Republican governor could extend it. He’s said he’s going to rely on data from federal and state health experts to make his decision.
SUNDAY SCHOOL TEACHER KILLED-ARREST
Airman arrested in death of New Mexico Sunday school teacher
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an airman has been arrested in the death of a New Mexico woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago. Coconino County sheriff’s officials say Mark Gooch was taken into custody Tuesday at Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. It was unclear if he has a lawyer yet. Authorities said 27-year-old Sasha Krause was last seen Jan. 18 picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church in northwestern New Mexico where she taught Sunday school. Authorities haven’t disclosed how Krause was killed or how long her body had been near Sunset Crater.
JODI ARIAS-PROSECUTOR-APPEAL
High-profile Arizona prosecutor appeals dismissal from post
PHOENIX (AP) — A high-profile Arizona prosecutor has challenged a decision to fire him after a 30-year career. The Arizona Republic reports Juan Martinez’s appeal of his termination was released Monday by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Martinez became well known when he prosecuted Jodi Arias, who was convicted of killing Travis Alexander in his Mesa home in 2008. The appeal says the prosecutor was disciplined after allegations he sexually harassed female law clerks and a female deputy county attorney from 2007 to 2017. The lawsuit says the county's chief deputy attorney is punishing Martinez over conduct for which he was already disciplined.