Gulfport eatery gives back to first responders while trying to ride out coronavirus crisis

Organizations across the Gulf Coast continue to support the heroes working on the front lines against COVID-19.

By Chet Landry | April 22, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 7:04 PM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - By now, you’ve heard a handful of stories about how small businesses all over the coast are doing everything they can to keep the doors open. While small businesses have been hit hard amid the spread of the coronavirus, many owners are finding creative ways to stay afloat. Petie’s Eats in Gulfport is taking that creativity a step further.

“Today, we made box lunches for the ER staff and ICU staff at Garden Park with sandwiches, fresh baked cookies and chips," said Rachel Hillman, General Manager of Petie’s Eats.

On top of operating as a cafe when a pandemic isn’t sweeping the coast, Hillman says that Petie’s Eats also provides meals for the crew and first-class passengers on all junket flights for the Beau Rivage, as well as the private jet service Million Air at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

So, while trying to keep revenue coming in the door, giving back to the community, Hillman said, is also important.

“We’re always huge supporters of our community. We know that for the community to give to us, we have to give back to them. It’s a big circle, and we all have to take care of each other," Hillman said.

As the old saying goes, nothing is for free. Wednesday’s donation might not have been possible were it not for two organizations right here in South Mississippi: Never Lose Sight and the Orange Grove Lion’s Club.

“Where there’s a need, there’s a lion. So, we recognized all the things that the employees here at Garden Park go through every day. Just their courage and their commitment, for us, went long way," said Orange Grove Lion’s Club president, Wesley Carter. “So, we decided to come do something and say, ‘Hey we appreciate what you guys do every day.’ It’s a challenge, but that’s what we do and that’s what the Lions do,” Carter told WLOX.

