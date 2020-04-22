Gulfport eatery gives back to first responders while trying to ride out coronavirus crisis

“Where there’s a need, there’s a lion. So, we recognized all the things that the employees here at Garden Park go through every day. Just their courage and their commitment, for us, went long way," said Orange Grove Lion’s Club president, Wesley Carter. “So, we decided to come do something and say, ‘Hey we appreciate what you guys do every day.’ It’s a challenge, but that’s what we do and that’s what the Lions do,” Carter told WLOX.