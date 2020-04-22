Colorful chalk art spreads positivity at Pascagoula-Gautier School District feeding sites

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast church found a unique way to show appreciation to those who work hard to make sure kids are fed.
It was a colorful surprise that the child nutrition employees at Pascagoula High School weren’t expecting when they arrived at work Wednesday morning.
The front sidewalks of the school were covered in chalk art of words of encouragement and gratitude for these child nutrition employees and all they do.
“We were very grateful for that because we work in the back. Sometimes you don’t get recognized. When we see stuff like that it just motivates us to go above and beyond," said child nutrition cook Johnny Mclain.
The artwork was done by volunteers with Venture Church Tuesday evening, not only at Pascagoula High but at the district’s three other feeding sites as well.
With school out for the rest of the semester due to the pandemic, the school district is providing free meals to students to make sure no child goes hungry.
“We all try to work together, make sure the kids get a good hot meal because some of them do not get another meal, and that’s what we be worried about, and that’s what we were worried about to come to work. We were like, ‘oh what about our kids?' They’ve got to get something to eat because some parents work, and we are grateful to be here and to do that," Mclain said.
Since the program started in mid-March, more than 79,000 meals have been delivered and served.
As you can imagine, there’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make it all possible.
“It’s the work we put into it, but it’s also the love,” Mclain said.
Wednesday’s surprise proved that all that love and hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.
The district has four feeding sites where meals can be picked up: Pascagoula High and Colmer Middle schools in Pascagoula, and College Park and Martin Bluff elementary schools in Gautier.
The program operates three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, children pick up two meals, one for the next day.
In addition to its feeding sites, the district also has six buses that deliver meals.
They will continue the feeding program until the scheduled last day of school on May 22.
