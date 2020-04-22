Coast financial advisor: Volatility is the new normal on Wall Street

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - You know things are turbulent on Wall Street when this week U.S. oil prices crashed into the negative territory for the first time ever. That and other COVID-19 related factors are making investors quite nervous these days.
Ethan Smith of Van Kirk Wealth Advisors has watched the wheel go round this week from his firm’s office in Pass Christian. First, as the price of oil dipped below zero, causing gas prices to drop even further, then as an updated stimulus plan picked up momentum in Washington, D.C. That’s not to mention all the other stock market ups and downs since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“There’s a lot of different things going on in the market right now,” Smith said. “Every single week we have something going on causing these wild swings in the market. I know through March, that was the largest, fastest drop in the market in that period of time. It was also the worst first quarter that the market has experienced.”
Smith said these days, trying to set up financial plans is the ultimate risk-reward scenario.
“We need to understand risk on the front end, going into it. We need to understand exactly how much risk clients are wanting to take and willing to take. We have to understand that this could be the new normal, and how do we navigate through these times if this is indeed going to be our new normal. Understanding client risks, what risks clients are taking at any given moment.”
