Skies gradually become cloudier and winds gradually become breezier today. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach the upper 70s & lower 80s. At some point between this afternoon and Friday afternoon we will see rain showers somewhere in the WLOX area. At some point between Alert Day Thursday sunrise and Alert Day Thursday midday, there could be damaging thunderstorms in the WLOX area. Then, by Friday, our pattern turns drier.
Cloudier & breezy today. Stormier for Alert Day Thursday.
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast