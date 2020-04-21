UPDATE: Autopsy shows body found in D’Iberville died of natural causes

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Last Thursday afternoon, both the D’Iberville police and fire department recovered a dead body floating in a pond after receiving a call from two people fishing in the area.
An autopsy was conducted in Jackson on Monday, showing that the person found died of natural causes as there was no trauma or suspicious activity to report, Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer said.
Switzer noted they have an idea of who this person could be, and they’ve contacted family members, who have agreed to give DNA samples to verify if their family member was the person who was found in the pond.
The DNA test results will take about two to three weeks to determine if the DNA matches.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.