Surprise Birthday Parade for Shalonde’

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Standing on the side of the road is not an ideal location for a birthday party, but because of COVID-19, the Picayune softball team practiced social distancing so that they could surprise one of their own with a parade.
“My heart is still crying with joy because ever since she’s been in the world, the whole Picayune knows her and they have loved her and embraced her," Yolanda Parish told WLOX. "She loves sports!”
Shalonde’ Dunn just finished her first year as the bat girl for the softball team who had their season cut short, but even the coronavirus couldn’t hold the Maroon Tide back from supporting her on her big day.
“She’s like our motivation," junior third baseman and coordinator of the parade, Kyra Hathorne said. "During basketball, volleyball, softball like any sport, she comes and supports us. She’s just a good person all around.”
“It takes a lot to make her cry and she was crying," Parish recalled. "So I think she was happy.”
Since birth, Shalonde’ has had to overcome Turner’s disease, a rare condition in women that includes symptoms such as short height and learning disabilities. That hasn’t slowed Shalonde’ down one bit, playing basketball back in high school and remaining active in athletics ever since. Her determination to live a normal life is an inspiration to many in the Picayune community.
“I was told that God gives special kids to special people," Parish said. "I pushed her harder than I pushed my son because I know that she has a fight in front of her, but it was a easy journey.”
As she looks forward to more birthdays in the future, this one will certainly stick with her for the rest of her life.
“It means a lot to me," Dunn told WLOX.
“They love her, so I thank God for it," Parish said.
Shalonde celebrated her birthday on April 5th and received plenty of Picayune Maroon Tide gear from players and coaches who came out to see her.
