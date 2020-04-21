‘Something’s got to give’: Single mom among thousands still unable to file unemployment

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Filing for unemployment remains a problem for thousands of Mississippi residents across the state.
Just in the last week, an estimated 140,00 people are applying for the benefits after being furloughed or unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One of those women is Stephanie Sanders, a single mother who worked at a Coast casino.
Stephanie is one of around 10,000 gaming workers on the Coast that have been unable to work since the Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered all casinos to close on March 16.
For Stephanie and so many others, it’s now been weeks since they had a paycheck, making it difficult to pay bills and buy food and other necessities.
“I'm a single mom that was living paycheck to paycheck and now I'm going foodbank to foodbank,” she said. “The school is bringing us food because it's been four weeks and two days."
With Mississippi Department of Employment Security seeing an 8,000% increase in the state unemployment numbers, their system has been overwhelmed with people trying to file for benefits.
“The day I left my last shift at work, I filed for unemployment,” said Stephanie. “That was March 22nd."
According to MDES, their benefits filing system was not equipped to take claims caused by the pandemic. That led to many who qualify for the pandemic benefits to have their claims denied. The director of MDES advised people earlier this month to wait until they can finish updating the technology so that pandemic benefits are an option.
But now, nearly two weeks after that advice was given, thousands across the state say they can’t get through by phone or online to file for emergency unemployment benefits.
Stephanie begins calling the unemployment office at 6:45 a.m. but it's often hours before her called is answered, if she through at all.
"I've called, I've e-mailed. I've tried to update the information,” said a distressed Stephanie. “I've spoken to people on several occasions. They've told me that for the last four weeks, at least once a week, they've told me that they've put the stuff in the system… But it still says in the system that I am eligible to get zero dollars."
Even when she can get through, the calls are often prematurely disconnected. It’s an issue we’ve heard is happening to countless others across the state, as well.
"And that's usually what happens daily,” she said. “When I try to call, I'll be on hold anywhere from two to four hours and then I am disconnected."
For the single mother, the fear of not being able to provide for her child is as scary – if not scarier – than the virus.
"While people are really scared of COVID-19, I'm scared of the aftermath,” she said. “When we are able to go back and get to work – and I still haven't received unemployment - that will definitely make me ineligible (for benefits). I will have lost four weeks. I am already living paycheck to paycheck as it is and so, basically, we're looking at homelessness." Despite all of this, she can’t give up; her daughter is relying on her. Stephanie said she will continue to call until she gets answers and an approval. She just hopes for her child’s sake that it's sooner rather than later. "I can't give up. I have somebody watching me. And, I can't - I try my hardest to just know that God's got it and something’s going to work out and all I have to do is the next right thing eventually,” she said. “Something’s got to give but after four weeks and two days, it's hard to keep that hope.
The state is working hard to resolve the issues, said Gov. Reeves on April 10, adding that MDES in the process of hiring 100 additional staff members and over 100 temporary workers to help answer calls and assist with filing claims.
