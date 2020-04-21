Plasma donations needed from people who have beat coronavirus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Blood and plasma donations are always needed, according to the American Red Cross. There is now a new program taking center stage for people who have fought the coronavirus and won.
The American Red Cross in coordination with the US Food and Drug Administration are now reaching out to those individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate to their new program the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program.
Southeast Mississippi Chapter Executive Director John McFarland said that while there is no cure, there’s one technique that’s promising enough to get support from the FDA. “What sometimes works is to take the plasma from people who have had that disease of that virus. Which means that they would have built up some antibodies to it. If that’s the case it would be in their plasma. So to take plasma from someone who’s had the virus and then use that for people who have it and are not responding," McFarland said.
If you had a confirmed case or were hospitalized with coronavirus, and you have fully recovered, you need only log into their website and complete an application.
“They’ll just go to RedCross.org and, if you see this has the COVID Convalescent Plasma Program, hit learn more. This tells you a little bit about it and what the basic requirements are. If they’re interested, they just come down here and click this and that’s where they provide their donor information. When they submit , someone will follow up with them and their doctor," McFarland said.
Not all who apply will be accepted to receive or donate antibody-rich plasma.
“There are other conditions and other limitations involved. But, if you become a good candidate, you’ll be directed to a place to have your plasma collected. Not everybody’s gonna be eligible and, as far as I know, not everybody can use it, but where it’s working, it’s working well," said McFarland.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.