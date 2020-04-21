Pass Christian, Long Beach, Catholic high schools announce graduation dates

“After surveying our students and talking with parents, the Pass Christian School District administration has decided to select a new graduation date,” school administrators announced Tuesday. “Our children have worked 13 years for this moment, and they deserve us to give them a chance to walk across the stage. In true Pirate fashion, we will not surrender to our present circumstances... We will continue to monitor the progression of the spread of COVID-19 and honor state and local executive orders in place at the time of our set date. We are willing to wait one month for something that the Visionary Class of 2020, their families, and we see as a well-earned treasure.”