Pass Christian, Long Beach, Catholic high schools announce graduation dates

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Pass Christian High School is pushing back the date of its graduation to Friday, June 19, 2020 with the hope of being able to offer a more traditional ceremony.
“After surveying our students and talking with parents, the Pass Christian School District administration has decided to select a new graduation date,” school administrators announced Tuesday. “Our children have worked 13 years for this moment, and they deserve us to give them a chance to walk across the stage. In true Pirate fashion, we will not surrender to our present circumstances... We will continue to monitor the progression of the spread of COVID-19 and honor state and local executive orders in place at the time of our set date. We are willing to wait one month for something that the Visionary Class of 2020, their families, and we see as a well-earned treasure.”
Long Beach High School is making similar plans after surveying the Class of 2020. Seniors voted overwhelmingly to move graduation to June 26, 2020. If that’s still not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions, the school will proceed with their plans for a non-traditional graduation.
Superintendent Dr. Rhonda Clark with the Catholic Diocese announced that all of South Mississippi’s Catholic high schools - St. Patrick, Resurrection, Our Lady Academy, and St. Stanislaus - are planning to hold some kind of graduation on their originally scheduled graduation dates. They also have back up plans, if they are unable to follow through with that plan.
Every school district is stressing that the final plans will be determined by the COVID-19 threat and social distancing guidelines at the time of graduation. Parents and students should watch for more details coming in the days ahead from their school districts.
Alternative plans have already been announced by the Gulfport School District, the Bay-Waveland School District, and the George County School District.
