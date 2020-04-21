Ole Miss to host virtual graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss will honor its college graduates in a virtual celebratory event on May 9. The live event will begin at noon.
Additional details of the celebration will be released closer to the ceremony.
As part of the virtual celebration, Ole Miss said all graduates will receive an official cap and tassel from the University to be mailed in a 'grad pack’ along with a few other celebratory items.
The University of Mississippi is still considering a possible in-person commencement at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.