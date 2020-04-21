Memorial Hospital receives 18,000 chocolate bars as gift for employees

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital in Gulfport received 18,000 chocolate bars on Monday afternoon from World’s Finest Chocolate and King Fundraising for all of its employees.
World’s Finest Chocolate typically delivers to schools and churches, but with schools shut down, the organization decided to lend a helping hand to those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Memorial Hospital was one of their first stops.
“When schools shut down in March, we were like, ‘What are we going to do with all this chocolate?’ We can’t let this chocolate get ruined. Let’s do something worthwhile, and that worthwhile was, ‘Let’s give it away,” said Kenny King, Owner of King Fundraising.
“It, of course, was very humbling for us to be chosen, but it speaks volumes about the dedication that our employees have for our community. We were just thrilled to be selected and asked to participate," said Lauren Santacruz, Memorial Hospital Community Corporate Relations manager.
World’s Finest Chocolate is donating one box of chocolate for every box purchased. To purchase one, click here.
