MEMA releases new damage reports from recent tornadoes

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released updated damage reports Tuesday for recent deadly tornadoes.
Mississippi has been battered by tornadoes twice since April 12.
A severe weather outbreak on Easter Sunday spawned 15 tornadoes, two of which were extremely dangerous EF-4s.
The storms claimed 14 lives and left hundreds with severely damage or destroyed homes. MEMA said damage was reported to structures in 34 counties.
- Bolivar - 51
- Carroll –2
- Chickasaw – 15
- Clarke –35
- Coahoma - 37
- Covington – 297
- Grenada – 112
- Humphreys – 4
- Jasper – 80
- Jefferson Davis - 164
- Jones – 386
- Lafayette – 12
- Lawrence – 47
- Marion - 1
- Newton – 13
- Panola - 55
- Rankin –1
- Smith – 16
- Sunflower – 11
- Tallahatchie - 20
- Tate – 12
- Walthall – 23
- Yalobusha - 11
- Yazoo – 7
A week later, another batch of severe weather moved through the state. The April 19 storms unleashed another deadly EF-4 tornado.
According to the latest data from the National Weather Service, the tornado had winds up to 170 mph and was more than a mile wide at its peak.
The twister left behind a 54-mile path of destruction through Walthall, Marion, Lamar, Forrest and Perry counties.
MEMA confirmed one person was killed by the tornado in Marion County. Jerry Johnson, 72, was killed inside his home in the Sandy Hook community.
MEMA said nine counties reported damage, with dozens of homes either badly damaged or destroyed in the Pine Belt.
- Amite – 7 homes damaged/affected
- Forrest – 8 homes damaged
- Hancock – 10 homes damaged/affected
- Jackson – 1 home destroyed, 1 farm building destroyed
- Lamar – 1 home and 3 mobile homes destroyed, 8 homes and 7 mobile homes with major damage, 2 businesses destroyed
- Marion – Estimated 20 homes damaged, 1 Fire Station on Hurricane Creek Road destroyed
- Perry – 3 homes damaged
- Smith – 1 home with major damage
- Walthall – 10 homes damaged/affected
Anyone who received damage is encouraged to self report to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool.
