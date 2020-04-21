‘Meals for Heroes’ helping to feed front-line workers battling COVID-19

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Ocean Springs business owner said Meals for Heroes began with a bread shortage in the community. “When COVID-19 started, there was a bread shortage in our community. So, I partnered up with a friend, who owns a restaurant. We were able to get bread at wholesale, and we gave bread away,” said Nate Williams.
Since Williams was already donating bread to people in need, he knew he wanted to help workers facing COVID-19 daily. Williams said the vice president of the Biloxi Firefighter Association reached out to him.
“I have a friend, who is the vice president of the Biloxi Firefighters Association, and he came to me and said, ‘Nate we’ve had such a major outbreak of COVID-19 in our department,’ and said, ‘we want to give back,’” Williams said.
Both of them had the same goal in mind. They wanted to help the ones who are trying their best to nurse people—affected by the virus— back to health.
After a chain of communication with local businesses and city leaders, the word was out that Meals for Heroes would be in full effect. So far, the organization has teamed up with about ten sponsors.
Meals for Heroes delivers the meals to hospitals along the Coast, feeding more than 100 healthcare workers. The food is cooked and prepared by Savory Roots Restaurant, and the owner herself helps deliver the meals along with Williams.
Williams expressed that this would not be possible without the help and donations from the community. “We have set up a go fund me account, it’s on our Meals For Heroes Facebook page, we ‘re taking donations there and also have a Meals For Heroes bank account at Community Bank in Ocean Springs, and we’re accepting donations as well through the mail at our business,” said Williams.
“It’s impactful— in the fact that they appreciate it so much— and it’s such a small gesture compared to what they’re doing for us. I couldn’t imagine being on the front lines inside here,” added Williams.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.