MDES announces ‘Pandemic Unemployment Assistance’ for Mississippians now available

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced assistance for Mississippians who are unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People who are partially unemployed or became unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis may be eligible to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assitance (PUA). This includes “self-employed individuals, independent contractors, persons employed by a church or religious entity, employees of non-profit organizations, gig economy workers, those who do not have sufficient wages in covered employment during the last 18 months to establish a claim under regular unemployment compensation.”
More specifically, MDES outlined who is eligible to apply. As stated by MDES, those individuals are as follows:
- have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking a medical diagnosis
- became the breadwinner or major support for a household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19
- quit his or her job as a direct result of COVID-19
- their place of employment is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency
- have a member of their household that has been diagnosed with COVID-19
- is providing care for a family member or a member of their household who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
- has a child or other person in the household for which they have primary caregiving responsibility that is unable to attend school or another facility closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and such school or facility care is required for the individual to work
- is unable to reach the place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency
- was scheduled to commence employment and does not have a job or is unable to reach the job as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency
- is unable to reach the place of employment because the individual has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19
For those interested in applying, you are able to do so any hour of the day by visiting their website at www.mdes.ms.gov. You can also call their toll-free number at 833-919-0334, which is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
