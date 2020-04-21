MDES announces ‘Pandemic Unemployment Assistance’ for Mississippians now available

(Source: MS Dept. of Employment)
By WLOX Staff | April 21, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 3:35 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced assistance for Mississippians who are unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People who are partially unemployed or became unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis may be eligible to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assitance (PUA). This includes “self-employed individuals, independent contractors, persons employed by a church or religious entity, employees of non-profit organizations, gig economy workers, those who do not have sufficient wages in covered employment during the last 18 months to establish a claim under regular unemployment compensation.”

More specifically, MDES outlined who is eligible to apply. As stated by MDES, those individuals are as follows:

  • have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are seeking a medical diagnosis
  • became the breadwinner or major support for a household because the head of the household has died as a direct result of COVID-19
  • quit his or her job as a direct result of COVID-19
  • their place of employment is closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency
  • have a member of their household that has been diagnosed with COVID-19
  • is providing care for a family member or a member of their household who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
  • has a child or other person in the household for which they have primary caregiving responsibility that is unable to attend school or another facility closed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and such school or facility care is required for the individual to work
  • is unable to reach the place of employment because of a quarantine imposed as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency
  • was scheduled to commence employment and does not have a job or is unable to reach the job as a direct result of the COVID-19 public health emergency
  • is unable to reach the place of employment because the individual has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19
“If you have filed and been denied for regular unemployment since off work due to COVID-19, you do not have to file a new claim. You will be notified of your potential PUA eligibility and any action needed on your part. You should continue to file your weekly certifications.”
Mississippi Department of Employment Security

For those interested in applying, you are able to do so any hour of the day by visiting their website at www.mdes.ms.gov. You can also call their toll-free number at 833-919-0334, which is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

More information regarding PUA and who may or may not be eligible to apply can be found by clicking here.

