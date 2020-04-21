26 Ingalls employees diagnosed with coronavirus; 11 cleared to return back to work

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached over 4,700 on Tuesday, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula reported 26 COVID-19 cases in their workforce, with 11 employees cleared to head back to work.
The numbers released on Tuesday by Ingalls showed that three employees tested positive for the virus and were last on the job on April 17th. Additionally, they noted an additional three employees were eligible to return to work, bringing the total number to 11.
Their sanitation efforts are continuing according to shipbuilding company, as they said they cleaned the follow areas on Monday night:
- Gates 1, 2, 4
- Berths 3, 2, 1, 4, 5, 6
- Screening trailer north/south
- Buses
- Admin lobby 1, 2, 3, 4,
- HR lobby, training room
In regard to the cases reported as of April 21, they are as follows:
Tuesday, April 21
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
Sunday, April 19
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 18
- Employee, Facilities/Maintenance Bldg, last day in yard was April 8
Friday, April 17
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 14
Thursday, April 16
- Employee, LHA 8, last day in yard was April 8
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was April 15
Wednesday, April 15
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 14
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 11
Monday, April 13
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, April 12
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 11
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
- Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
Friday, April 10
- Employee, LPD 29, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was April 2
Thursday, April 9
- Employee, LPD 29, quarantined from previous case, last day in yard was March 21
Wednesday, April 8
- No new positive cases reported
Tuesday, April 7
- Employee, DDG 121, last day in yard was March 24
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 1
Monday, April 6
- Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 25
Sunday, April 5
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, April 4
- No new positive cases reported
Friday, April 3
- No new positive cases reported
Thursday, April 2
- No new positive cases reported
Wednesday, April 1
- Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was March 27
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 27
Tuesday, March 31
- Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was March 21
- Employee, Office Trailer, last day in yard was March 30
Monday, March 30
- Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20
Sunday, March 29
- No new positive cases reported
Saturday, March 28
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25
Friday, March 27
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21
Thursday, March 26
- Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
- Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20
Wednesday, March 25
- Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20
Tuesday, March 24
- No new positive cases reported
Monday, March 23
- No new positive cases reported
Sunday, March 22
- Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20
