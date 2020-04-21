26 Ingalls employees diagnosed with coronavirus; 11 cleared to return back to work

By WLOX Staff | April 21, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 1:23 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - As the number of coronavirus cases in the state reached over 4,700 on Tuesday, Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula reported 26 COVID-19 cases in their workforce, with 11 employees cleared to head back to work.

The numbers released on Tuesday by Ingalls showed that three employees tested positive for the virus and were last on the job on April 17th. Additionally, they noted an additional three employees were eligible to return to work, bringing the total number to 11.

Their sanitation efforts are continuing according to shipbuilding company, as they said they cleaned the follow areas on Monday night:

  • Gates 1, 2, 4
  • Berths 3, 2, 1, 4, 5, 6
  • Screening trailer north/south
  • Buses
  • Admin lobby 1, 2, 3, 4,
  • HR lobby, training room

In regard to the cases reported as of April 21, they are as follows:

Tuesday, April 21

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17
  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 17

Monday, April 20

Sunday, April 19

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, April 18

  • Employee, Facilities/Maintenance Bldg, last day in yard was April 8

Friday, April 17

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was April 14

Thursday, April 16

  • Employee, LHA 8, last day in yard was April 8
  • Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was April 15

Wednesday, April 15

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, April 14

  • Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 11

Monday, April 13

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, April 12

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, April 11

  • Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9
  • Non-Ingalls employee, ship at outfitting berth, last day in the yard was April 9

Friday, April 10

  • Employee, LPD 29, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was April 2

Thursday, April 9

  • Employee, LPD 29, quarantined from previous case, last day in yard was March 21

Wednesday, April 8

  • No new positive cases reported

Tuesday, April 7

  • Employee, DDG 121, last day in yard was March 24
  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was April 1

Monday, April 6

  • Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 25

Sunday, April 5

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, April 4

  • No new positive cases reported

Friday, April 3

  • No new positive cases reported

Thursday, April 2

  • No new positive cases reported

Wednesday, April 1

  • Employee, LPD 28, last day in yard was March 27
  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 27

Tuesday, March 31

  • Employee, CSA 3, last day in yard was March 21
  • Employee, Office Trailer, last day in yard was March 30

Monday, March 30

  • Employee, LBTF, last day in yard was March 20

Sunday, March 29

  • No new positive cases reported

Saturday, March 28

  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
  • Employee, DDG 125, last day in yard was March 25

Friday, March 27

  • Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 21

Thursday, March 26

  • Employee, NSC 9, last day in yard was March 20
  • Employee, CSA, last day in yard was March 20

Wednesday, March 25

  • Employee, CSA, 2nd Shift, last day in yard was March 20

Tuesday, March 24

  • No new positive cases reported

Monday, March 23

  • No new positive cases reported

Sunday, March 22

  • Employee, LPD 29, last day in yard was March 20

