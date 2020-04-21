Dry for now. Stormier by Thursday.

Another nice day can be expected thanks to nearby high pressure. We’ll enjoy pleasantly dry air today with no rain in sight. The afternoon temperatures should again reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the 60. Wednesday should be mainly rain-free. But, late Wednesday night into Thursday looks wetter as a rain system arrives with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, Thursday’s severe threat in the WLOX area is a Level 2 to 3. The higher the level, the more likely it is for damaging weather like tornadoes, 60mph+ gusts, and large hail to occur. Right now, Thursday morning looks like the most likely time-frame for potentially damaging thunderstorms in the WLOX area. But that timing is lower confidence due to model disagreement; some models linger thunderstorm activity in the area on and off through Thursday night. We’ll be monitoring the newest information as it comes in so be sure to check back for any changes to the severe threat level and the timing. Projected rainfall amounts of up to two inches are expected. Pattern turns drier by Friday.