Distribution of distance learning material gives teachers, students good reason to get out of the house

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) -Like most school districts in the state, Long Beach is using this week to get distance learning materials out to students and parents for the home stretch of this unusual academic school year.
The distance learning materials pick up line at Long Beach Middle School was filled with parents and students, picking up what they need to finish school for the next few weeks.
"There's been a good response from the kids. The teachers have done extremely well. They've taken the ball and ran with it, and had lessons for them really with no training or prep at all and they've done a fantastic job with getting the info out to the students," said Dr. Tim Holland, Long Beach Middle School principal.
While the workflow is still based on sheltering in place, they say, the distribution process falls in line with Governor Tate Reeves and his stay at home declaration, which has exceptions for traveling to and from schools to pick up and drop off materials.
“We’ve got 4-5 weeks left and just getting them the materials they need and exams to get them ready to go into next year,” Holland added.
Students, teachers and school workers all say the best part about the process is getting out of the house for at least a few hours.
“When I started contacting teachers to come out and help today, they were more than willing,” Holland said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.