COVID testing readily available for Coast residents

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Estella Hibbler of Gulfport pulled into the Coast Family Health Care mobile COVID testing site on Tuesday wearing a mask emblazoned with spiritual messages.
“I don’t have fear, but I try to be on the safe side,” she said after receiving the swab test while sitting in her car.
"More than anything in the world, you never know who you have been exposed to with this COVID-19. At my age, 70, that’s why I’m here today.”
Hibbler was one of dozens of people who took advantage of mobile testing sites offered by Coast Family Health Care and Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. Both organizations will continue to offer the mobile sites as Gov. Tate Reeves has said the state will shift priorities to more testing.
"Testing is very important, so we know where we stand as far as infections in our area, said Dr. Wendy Williams, director of mobile testing for Coastal Family Health Care. “When we are able to locate who is infected, then we can trace their contacts and be able to keep this exposure to a minimum.”
Mississippi has tested 17.2 people per 1,000 according to the COVID Tracking Project, which is 14th in the nation by population. And while everyone agrees that more testing is needed to ensure long-term safety, it is not clear just how many that means.
“What we’re seeing is that we’re doing a good job,” Williams said. “We need to be doing more, and that’s our hope is to continue to do this and continue to identify people who need it.”
“I think that as we amp up testing that we’ll be able to get a real good idea of what is going on.”
The science of testing is also evolving, and hopes are it will not always involve a long cotton swab being pushed into your sinuses.
“As the medical system opens up more, we’re going to have routine tests," Williams said. "That’s why we’re trying to develop ones that aren’t quite so invasive, so we can easily find out what the status is.”
Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, Singing River Health System, and Coastal Family Health Care are testing at both mobile sites and at clinics, as are many other urgent care facilities. But those tests are only for those with symptoms or those who have been exposed. Because the greatest danger is infected, but non-symptomatic people who are spreading the disease. People are encouraged to stay home, wear masks in public and continue social distancing.
“Basically, what we’re doing is just trying to get the information out there, trying to get people to come out if they happen to be symptomatic,” said Eddie Maddox, a practice manager for occupational medicine at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. “Get tested or at least be seen and make sure that you are okay with respect to the COVID virus.”
That push has been particularly effective in the African American communities on the Coast since numbers have shown an increased impact there. Churches and local politicians have been credited with raising awareness and increasing testing.
The testing can only be effective if those participants follow safety rules that have been put into place.
“You don’t need to come get tested because you are sick and then go to the grocery store,” Williams said. "Because you are potentially exposing all of those people.
If you are sick enough to get tested, then you need to stay home until we call you with the results."
