4,716 cases across Mississippi; 578 cases on the Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Over 4,700 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Mississippi so far, with nearly 600 cases confirmed on the Coast.
On Tuesday, April 21, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 4,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Statewide, 204 new cases and 14 new deaths were reported.
MSDH reports a total of 578 South Mississippi residents with the virus. That is up 10 cases from what was reported for the six coastal counties on Monday.
Those numbers break down for each county as follows:
In all, 183 Mississippi residents have died as a result of the virus as of April 20, according to MSDH. Of those, 27 were South Mississippi residents.
On Monday, state health officials said there were currently 146 patients in ICU with COVID-19 throughout the state. Of those, 89 patients are on ventilators.
Outbreaks at long-term care facilities are also being reported by MSDH. In South Mississippi, there are a total of nine facilities that have reported outbreaks.
Of the over 4,700 people who have tested positive in Mississippi, Jackson County has 211 cases of COVID-19, making it the county with the fourth-highest number of cases in the state. Hinds County leads Mississippi with 357 cases, Desoto County is reporting 239 cases, and Lauderdale County has 232 cases.
The majority of positive cases are being seen in the African-American population, say health officials. According to MSDH, 51% of residents who have COVID-19 in Mississippi are black, while 33% of the patients are white. A total of 64% of the deaths attributed to coronavirus are African-American people.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. The most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in African-American people with cardiovascular disease.
There are 79 confirmed outbreaks at long-term care facilities throughout the state, with nine of those facilities located in South Mississippi. The names of long-term care facilities with outbreaks are also not being released.
State officials say it only takes one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in a patient or employee at a long-term care facility for it to be classified as an outbreak.
The number of recovery rates has also not been released by the health department.
As of April 19, a total of tests have been administered for coronavirus by the MSDH lab. Of those tests, a total of 1,157 have came back positive.
As of April 20, a total of 52,364 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by providers. MSDH has conducted 10,825 tests, of which 1,231 came back positive.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the below hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
Here is a county-by-county map showing how many positive test results there are as it relates to the population of each county.
