Beautiful today. Storms possible by Thursday.

Some more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. It will be breezy with southeast winds at 15-25 MPH. The humidity will also be increasing. This is ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will likely bring showers and storms by Thursday morning. Right now there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms. The main threat would be high wind gusts. Most of the rain will be gone by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.