Beautiful today. Storms possible by Thursday.

It’s another gorgeous day! Highs will be in the low 80s with plenty of sun. We’ll cool down into the low 60s by Wednesday morning.
Some more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. It will be breezy with southeast winds at 15-25 MPH. The humidity will also be increasing. This is ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will likely bring showers and storms by Thursday morning. Right now there is a chance for a few strong to severe storms. The main threat would be high wind gusts. Most of the rain will be gone by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.
Friday looks dry with highs in the low 80s. There is a small chance for showers on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
