Woman killed while crossing Pass Road

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police confirm a woman was hit and killed by a car as she walked across Pass Road Monday morning. The crash happened around 10:30am between Rich Ave. and Popp’s Ferry Rd.
Traffic was being rerouted as officers worked the scene.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
