WLOX wins 19 AP awards, including Best Newscast in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX-TV was just named Mississippi’s “Best Newscast” by the Associated Press. The annual awards were announced last week, and WLOX walked away with eight first place awards, six second place awards, and five third place awards.
Topping the list was WLOX’s win for Best Newscast in Mississippi. The station actually swept this category in Mississippi Division II, winning 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards.
WLOX won Best Breaking News Coverage and WLOX.com was honored with Best Multimedia Reporting in Mississippi and Louisiana for our coverage of the tragic shooting death of Biloxi Police Officer Robert McKeithen.
WLOX reporters swept the Best Feature Story for Mississippi category. Hugh Keeton took first place with his story on “UFO Witnesses”. Second place went to Desirae Duncan with her South Mississippi Strong profile on Ted Hearn. And third place went to Hugh Keeton for his story “Sully Sings”.
Best Special Report - Mississippi went to Alison Spann for her report on “Teen Gun Violence in Gulfport”. Second place in that category went to John Fitzhugh for his multi-part special report “Dangers in the Air,” which highlighted illnesses among maintenance workers at the 403rd Air Wing at Keesler Air Force Base.
Meteorologist Wesley Williams was named the Best Weather Anchor in Mississippi and Louisiana. The second place finisher was WLOX Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne.
Josh Berrian was named the Best Sports Anchor in Mississippi and Louisiana.
Tristan Ruppert was named Best Videographer in Mississippi and Louisiana, and placed third for Best TV Reporter.
Alison Spann came in third for Best News Anchor, and WLOX won various other awards for Continuing Coverage, High School Football Program, and Achievement.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.