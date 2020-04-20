WATCH: Miss. Gov. says prolonged social distancing will be needed when state re-opens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves held another press briefing Monday to discuss the latest on COVID-19 in Mississippi.
Last week, Gov. Reeves announce the statewide shelter-in-place order will extend until at least April 27.
Reeves says it appears, as a country, the peak of the virus has come and gone, based on the data that has come in.
But he did say that testing still needs to be ramped up.
“In Mississippi we’ve done over 51,000 tests,” he said. “That means we’ve done more testing than almost any state that has not gotten overwhelming government funding.”
He mentioned states like Kentucky, Oregon and Wisconsin that have larger populations than Mississippi but have done less testing.
“We made the decision early on that we wanted to do testing to our maximum capacity,” he said.
Reeves said the number of people in Mississippi in the ICU or on ventilators has gone down.
He says Mississippi’s peak is more of a plateau, unlike places like New York which had a high peak. He says this has helped Mississippi reach their goal of providing healthcare to everyone and not stretching thin the healthcare system.
Reeves says once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, the state will still need a prolonged period of social distancing and a slow return to normal.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the hospitalization rate has dropped to 27% in patients with COVID-19.
“It appears the curve has significantly flattened in a way we feel is a successful endeavor,” he said. But Dobbs warned that people do not get complacent as outbreaks can occur and turn things worse.
Dobbs also recommends people give flood if able, as it is still safe to do so safely despite the outbreak. He also wants people who have had coronavirus to contact Mississippi Blood Services about donating plasma, which could help toward finding a cure.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.