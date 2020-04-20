Two men charged after Jackson Co. shooting that left two injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are in jail, as of Monday afternoon, after a shooting on Saturday evening in Jackson County left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, a disagreement broke out between rival gang members and around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, they began shooting at one another in the area of McClellan Rd off Washington Ave. Ezell noted that both groups were in vehicles.
Cedric Rodequez Porter, 20, and Tyler Marquise Polk, 22, are each charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle. They both are being held on a $750,000 bond.
Ezell said the incident remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 875-6963.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.