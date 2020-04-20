Two men charged after Jackson Co. shooting that left two injured

A viewer on Johnson Still Rd. recorded where deputies made at least one arrest after a suspect carjacked a driver who had stopped nearby. That driver was not hurt, but Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the situation could have taken a turn quickly.
By WLOX Staff | April 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated April 20 at 6:24 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two men are in jail, as of Monday afternoon, after a shooting on Saturday evening in Jackson County left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, a disagreement broke out between rival gang members and around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening, they began shooting at one another in the area of McClellan Rd off Washington Ave. Ezell noted that both groups were in vehicles.

Cedric Rodequez Porter, 20, and Tyler Marquise Polk, 22, are each charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle. They both are being held on a $750,000 bond.

Tyler Marquise Polk (left) and Cedric Rodequez Porter (right) are each charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle.
Tyler Marquise Polk (left) and Cedric Rodequez Porter (right) are each charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into a vehicle. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Ezell said the incident remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding the incident, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 875-6963.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.