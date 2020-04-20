Sisters help create gift baskets for essential workers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Facebook group, known as “Support the Coastal Frontline," is donating gift baskets to essential workers to show their appreciation.
Sisters Miranda and Brooke, with the help of their cousin Shana, make baskets full of goodies to give to people still working on the front lines.
“We take donations on our Facebook page,” said Brooke Hartley. “Once we collect donations, we make several Sam’s trips, and we just purchase the little goodies that are in here.”
Most recently, a quick drop off was made to the Biloxi police and fire department.
Joe Boney is the Biloxi fire chief, and he says he appreciates the thoughtfulness of groups such as this one.
“It’s really nice to see people come out and give these gifts to the guys— let them know they’re an important part of the community," said Boney. "They do know their work is important, but when you have the community come out and support them, especially in times like this, it means a heck of a lot to them.”
Something as simple as a few treats can go a long way to showing others they are appreciated.
“They all think that they’re forgotten like night shifts, banks, grocery stores, nursing homes," said Miranda Lamey. "So, us just being able to bring a basket of just goodies, the smiles on their faces are just amazing.”
The group never imagined that they would donate over 100 baskets.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of all of our community. They’ve really backed us up and made this grow into something much bigger than we ever thought it could be," said Brooke Hartley. "It just gives you that little warm feeling that you’re doing something right.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.