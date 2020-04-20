Sisters celebrate newborn baby brother through hospital window

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three sisters were beyond excited to welcome their newborn brother through a window at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Visitation limits at hospitals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the girls from being inside of the hospital with their parents.
Instead of waiting for their parents to return home, the girls and their grandparents decided they wanted to enjoy the special moment together as a family as best as they could.
They surprised their parents with signs, and waved and cheered to their parents and new sibling.
Both mom and baby are doing well.
